Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.38 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.95 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $113.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $354.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.48 million to $364.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $397.29 million, with estimates ranging from $354.78 million to $439.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank
HERMES INTL SCA/ADR’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank
888 Holdings Public Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
888 Holdings Public Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
GRIFOLS S A/S Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
GRIFOLS S A/S Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley
Anglo American Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Anglo American Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley
THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley
THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report