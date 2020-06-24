Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.95 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $113.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $354.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.48 million to $364.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $397.29 million, with estimates ranging from $354.78 million to $439.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

