Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BMTC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BMTC stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $532.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,732,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 89,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

