Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 56.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

