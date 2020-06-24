Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts expect that BPOST SA/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

