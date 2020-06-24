Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,625.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

