EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE EPR opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 485.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

