Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of ETH opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 245,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 157,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 155,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

