Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ET. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

