FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

FANUY stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

