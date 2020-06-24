First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, Raymond James raised First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

