GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

