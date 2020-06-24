Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.20.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,369.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

