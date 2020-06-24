Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,459.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Freshpet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,286 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

