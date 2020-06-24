First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCCO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Community by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

