FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

