Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.05.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

