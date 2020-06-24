First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

