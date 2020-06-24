Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.02. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

