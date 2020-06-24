Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

GOGO stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

