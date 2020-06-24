Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FBRX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($6.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.