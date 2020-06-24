First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.