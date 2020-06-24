Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.02.

GOLF opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

