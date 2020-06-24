Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.64.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 335.19% and a negative net margin of 990.51%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

