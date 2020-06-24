FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.37.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

