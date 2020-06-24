State Street Corp Acquires 65,461 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

