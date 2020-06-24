State Street Corp Buys Shares of 194,142 Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $24,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,736,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFYT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

BFYT opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $265.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

