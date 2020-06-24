State Street Corp Sells 7,444 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Ooma worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

OOMA opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

