Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Scholar Rock worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 209.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

