State Street Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Tribune Publishing worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPCO. Huber Research cut Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.