State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $4,731,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

