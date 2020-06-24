State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.10% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

