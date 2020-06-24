State Street Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $956,862.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 13,700 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $138,644.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 703,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,504. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTES. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

GTES stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

