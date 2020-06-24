State Street Corp Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $598,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 703,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,504. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

