State Street Corp Acquires 147,130 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.42% of Calithera Biosciences worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11,376.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

