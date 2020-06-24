Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $240,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CALA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $383.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

