State Street Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of GasLog worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 359,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

