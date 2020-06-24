ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 287.00% from the company’s current price.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

