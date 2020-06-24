State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.74% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,631 shares of company stock worth $322,204. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNMK opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GNMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

