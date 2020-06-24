$56.60 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $56.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the lowest is $56.40 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $236.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.95 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

