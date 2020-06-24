State Street Corp Acquires 128,222 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of GasLog worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 117,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GasLog by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.