State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.74% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,631 shares of company stock valued at $322,204 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNMK opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNMK. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

