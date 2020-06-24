BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

