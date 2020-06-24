Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.52.

BIDU stock opened at $123.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

