BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.92. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

