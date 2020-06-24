Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE FND opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,940,579 shares of company stock valued at $302,455,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 275.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,720 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $9,424,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

