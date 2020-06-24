Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

