Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.