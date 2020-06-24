HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company's top line has been growing over the last several quarters on the back of same facility as well as equivalent admissions. Multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet is a positive. It has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The coronavirus global pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. Due to the COVID-19-related uncertainty, it withdrew its 2020 guidance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.81.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

