Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $413.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $92,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $67,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $999,807. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.