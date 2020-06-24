Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.